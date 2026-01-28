Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after buying an additional 565,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.86.

Shares of TEL opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

