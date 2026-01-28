Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2026 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Texas Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2026 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Applied Digital is now covered by analysts at Arete Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/30/2025 – Applied Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/30/2025 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Applied Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $6,009,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,176,329 shares in the company, valued at $152,101,902.18. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 237,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

