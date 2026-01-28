Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/20/2026 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Texas Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/10/2026 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Applied Digital is now covered by analysts at Arete Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/30/2025 – Applied Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 12/30/2025 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2025 – Applied Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $6,009,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,176,329 shares in the company, valued at $152,101,902.18. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 237,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.
