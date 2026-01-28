Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 17.3% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.0% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $101,835.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,293.12. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,711.68. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 289,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.56. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

