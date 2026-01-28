Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 485,329 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,596,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.20% of Celanese worth $193,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $114,934,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 837,944 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 149.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,248,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 747,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Celanese by 706.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 718,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 437.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 600,229 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Chuck Kyrish bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,801.42. This trade represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 31.85%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

