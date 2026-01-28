AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,653 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $932,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.84.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.00. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $395.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

