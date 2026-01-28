Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.98. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 30,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Crafts in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.04%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 331,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,306.80. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWS) is a U.S.-based designer, marketer and distributor of infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. The company develops a wide range of softlines and related accessories, including crib and toddler bedding, blankets, decorative pillows, bath towels and washcloths. Since its founding in 1957, Crown Crafts has focused on combining creative design with functional quality to meet the shifting preferences of young families and caregivers.

The company operates two primary business segments.

