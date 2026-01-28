Reviewing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Hafnia has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hafnia and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hafnia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nordic American Tankers
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.83%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Hafnia.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hafnia and Nordic American Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hafnia
|$2.22 billion
|1.34
|$774.03 million
|$0.61
|9.65
|Nordic American Tankers
|$225.10 million
|3.86
|$46.64 million
|$0.02
|205.25
Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tankers. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic American Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Hafnia and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hafnia
|29.50%
|13.50%
|8.46%
|Nordic American Tankers
|1.12%
|0.39%
|0.21%
Summary
Hafnia beats Nordic American Tankers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hafnia
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
