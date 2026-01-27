Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Obayashi Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan?based general contractor specializing in large?scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.