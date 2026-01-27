Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 and last traded at GBX 66.90. 9,032,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 2,043,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.65.

Key Stories Impacting Dr. Martens

Here are the key news stories impacting Dr. Martens this week:

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating on DOCS, which could provide some analyst support and limit downside from purely sentiment-driven selling. Digital Look London Stock Exchange

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating on DOCS, which could provide some analyst support and limit downside from purely sentiment-driven selling. Negative Sentiment: Management projects flat revenue for 2026 and says it is scaling back discounts to protect margins — a signal that underlying demand may be weak. Investors often penalize top?line stagnation even if margin discipline improves, which helps explain the selloff and high trading volume today. Dr Martens projects flat 2026 revenue as it scales back discounts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.47. The company has a market capitalization of £646.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dr. Martens

In other news, insider Robert Hanson purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £75,840. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,130 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,816. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.