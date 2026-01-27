XP Factory (LON:XPF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 and last traded at GBX 14.25, with a volume of 2082131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25.

XP Factory Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.72.

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XP Factory had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XP Factory Plc will post 109.9999995 earnings per share for the current year.

About XP Factory

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

