SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 111,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 27,849 shares.The stock last traded at $72.7190 and had previously closed at $72.08.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Index is a composite of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Index (MGII), which is based on 255 stocks in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

