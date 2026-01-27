iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $46.77. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 360,917 shares traded.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 9.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 908,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,695,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 144,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,602,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

