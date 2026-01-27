Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.2501. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.5870, with a volume of 3,567 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.32%.The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan?based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high?speed, high?volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

