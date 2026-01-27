Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Announces Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Kimberly-Clark’s conference call:

Powering Care execution is delivering — Kimberly?Clark reported its eighth consecutive quarter of volume?plus?mix growth, enterprise share gains, and said it has an accelerated innovation and marketing pipeline for 2026.

The proposed Kenvue acquisition is on track (shareholder vote favorable, regulatory filings underway) and the company expects the deal to close in the back half of the year, positioning it for higher?growth, higher?margin categories.

Management flagged near?term headwinds including a ~60 basis?point full?year hit from partial loss of diapers/Pull?Ups distribution in the North America club channel and ongoing pricing/mix pressure driven by channel shifts and promotional activity.

For 2026 the company expects to expand margins (driven by ~6% gross productivity and neutral input costs), target organic growth at or above category (~±2%) with back?half acceleration, and reiterates medium?term goals of ~40% gross margin and 18%–20% operating margin by 2030.

Shares of KMB opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $116.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Big EPS beat — Kimberly?Clark reported $1.86 EPS vs. $1.39 expected, driven by margin improvement and cost controls; management also provided slides and a press release with details. Earnings Press Release

Dividend increase — the board raised the regular quarterly dividend to $1.28 (from $1.26), signaling continued cash returns to shareholders.

Cost cuts and steady demand — Reuters notes profit beat was helped by cost controls and resilient demand for staples like Huggies and Kleenex, supporting near?term cash flow and margins.

Transformation momentum — company statement highlights a strong finish to year two of its Powering Care transformation and a constructive 2026 outlook, implying continued organic growth and reinvestment.

Revenue slightly missed — sales were $4.08B vs. $4.11B consensus, so the beat was driven more by margin and cost improvements than top?line expansion.

Kenvue vote / deal risk — results arrive days before a shareholder vote on the plan to buy Kenvue; the transaction could reshape the company but also adds near?term event risk and execution uncertainty.

Regional strength — Kimberly?Clark de México signaled a stronger 2026 outlook, suggesting pockets of geographic momentum.

Market skepticism on upside — commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) and recent coverage note the stock has lagged in recent months and the Kenvue deal may limit upside, which can cap investor enthusiasm despite the beat.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

