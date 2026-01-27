Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 37.5% – Should You Sell?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,006,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,470,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -0.46.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

