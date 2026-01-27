Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,521 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,760,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $2,642,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IGM stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

