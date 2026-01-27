Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,772 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 130.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Celestica by 10.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,599,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $308.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.74. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Aletheia Capital lifted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.75.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

