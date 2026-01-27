J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New $26.18 Million Investment in Realty Income Corporation $O

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

