Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $913.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.69 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%.The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

NYSE:WAL opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $108.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,566. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

