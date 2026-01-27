Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,069,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 391,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 40.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.62.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.