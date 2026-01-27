Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 27,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

