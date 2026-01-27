Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 127,100 Shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF $QTPI

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 43.61% of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000.

Get North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QTPI opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

About North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (QTPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation with a focus on tax-advantaged qualified dividend income. The portfolio holds preferred securities, REITs, and other income focused securities. QTPI was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by North Square.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.