Northrim BanCorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp is the bank holding company for Northrim Bank, a community bank headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. The company offers a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury and cash management solutions.

With branches located across Alaska’s major population centers—such as Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau—Northrim serves both urban and rural communities.

