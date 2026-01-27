CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,601 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after buying an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after buying an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after buying an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $144,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $568.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

