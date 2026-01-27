NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6%

NVDA opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,636,474 shares of company stock valued at $298,482,982. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

