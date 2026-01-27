Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Ship Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Global Ship Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Cool.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cool has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cool and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool 17.45% 7.94% 2.66% Global Ship Lease 53.62% 23.98% 14.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Global Ship Lease”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $323.67 million 1.60 $98.14 million $0.60 16.12 Global Ship Lease $711.05 million 1.84 $353.63 million $11.14 3.28

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Cool. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cool pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Ship Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Cool on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

