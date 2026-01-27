UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Waters by 510.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $391.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.05 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

