Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $262.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of -147.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

