Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.50. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

