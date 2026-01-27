JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $334.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.32.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $301.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.