Parnassus Investments LLC Has $2.31 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,386,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,023,308 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,311,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,226,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,696,267.04. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,474 shares of company stock valued at $298,482,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.