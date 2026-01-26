Analyzing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)

Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Blue Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Blue Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Blue Gold alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Gold and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gold N/A N/A $700,000.00 N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.93 -$150,000.00 $0.50 13.26

Blue Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Gold and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gold 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Blue Gold has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gold N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Summary

Blue Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.