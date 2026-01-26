Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $1,915,650.00 in Stock

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $1,915,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,611.79. This represents a 28.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 872,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.20. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336,266 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,253,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,796,000 after buying an additional 425,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 38.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

