Head-To-Head Survey: Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innventure and reAlpha Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innventure $1.22 million 187.67 -$78.19 million ($1.51) -2.24 reAlpha Tech $950,000.00 55.48 -$26.02 million ($0.21) -1.92

Profitability

reAlpha Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innventure. Innventure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than reAlpha Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Innventure and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innventure -18,877.40% -29.39% -23.32% reAlpha Tech -813.89% -595.92% -94.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Innventure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Innventure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innventure has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.58, indicating that its stock price is 458% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innventure and reAlpha Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innventure 1 0 0 1 2.50 reAlpha Tech 1 1 1 0 2.00

Innventure currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. reAlpha Tech has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 303.13%. Given reAlpha Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than Innventure.

Summary

Innventure beats reAlpha Tech on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

