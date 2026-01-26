Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 143,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 51,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About Mirasol Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.