Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 31.3% – Here’s Why

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,587,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 298,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 31.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.