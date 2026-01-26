Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 and last traded at GBX 605, with a volume of 25426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from GBX 330 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 390.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Up 13.0%

About Taseko Mines

The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 326.09.

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.