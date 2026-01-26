Scancell (LON:SCLP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 13.53, with a volume of 4944059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20.

Scancell Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.12.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage company leveraging two proprietary platforms, Immunobody® and Moditope®, to develop targeted off-the-shelf, patient-accessible active immunotherapies for a cancer-free future. The lead product iSCIB1+ is an Immunobody® DNA active immunotherapy that has demonstrated monotherapy activity in adjuvant melanoma. When combined with checkpoint therapies it showed additional clinical benefit over the checkpoints (CPI) alone in the ongoing Phase 2 SCOPE trial in advanced melanoma.

Further Reading

