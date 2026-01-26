JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 13226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.8129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 118.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,557,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 843,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 464,196 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1,001.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 196,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,825 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

