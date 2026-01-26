JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 13226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.8129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
