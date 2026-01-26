FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $32.8950, with a volume of 76414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

