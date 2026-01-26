Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.89 and last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 100741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUGO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $247.83 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -325.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $29,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,483,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.