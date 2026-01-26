Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 39730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 5.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$687.08 million, a PE ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 3.18.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

