Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Price Target to GBX 2,330

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,165.

LON AVON traded down GBX 26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,918. The company had a trading volume of 545,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,230.

In other news, insider Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total value of £224,785.05. Also, insider Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total value of £427,178.27. Insiders have bought a total of 49 shares of company stock worth $90,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

