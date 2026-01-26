Critical Survey: HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Carso and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.77 $947.38 million $0.93 15.20 HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Carso.

Dividends

Profitability

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Grupo Carso and HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.79% 8.41% HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Carso beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR

Hopewell Holdings Limited (?HHL?), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

