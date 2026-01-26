Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 2,263,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,601,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,764,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.
Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.
