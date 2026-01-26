Financial Review: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) vs. Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet -0.10% 5.86% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unilever and Grocery Outlet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever $65.76 billion 2.23 $6.22 billion N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $4.37 billion 0.22 $39.47 million ($0.05) -194.76

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Volatility & Risk

Unilever has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unilever and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever 2 3 4 0 2.22 Grocery Outlet 2 7 4 0 2.15

Unilever currently has a consensus target price of $65.55, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Unilever.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Unilever on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grocery Outlet



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

