ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.2324 and last traded at $80.1540, with a volume of 9695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,021,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 119.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure. CSM was launched on Jul 14, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

