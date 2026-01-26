Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

1/20/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $222.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $221.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $268.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $228.00 to $247.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $271.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $228.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

