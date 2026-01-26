Parthenon LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $219.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.