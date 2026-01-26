Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,730 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for 1.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 929,597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

